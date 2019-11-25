Clear
If you missed Monday's Toys for Tots sign-up, you have one more chance to apply for assistance

The Salvation Army in Terre Haute held sign-ups for Toys for Tots on Monday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army in Terre Haute held sign-ups for Toys for Tots on Monday.

The annual initiative has local Marines shopping for toys for local kids.

They then take those toys to the Salvation Army who distributes them.

You can also sign up for Shop with a Cop.

Organizers say the goal is to provide more opportunities to families.

"The new faces is what makes it worthwhile for me. The people that have never needed to receive assistance before and didn't think they would ever have to be in this situation but they're here and we're happy to help them," Elizabeth Little, from The Elizabeth Little, from the Salvation Army said.

The next - and final sign-up for Toys for Tots is on December 4.

Learn more here.

