'If you have messed up, you can fix it. You can do it,' local woman begins path to sobriety at new sober living facility

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Women struggling with addiction said they've found renewed hope thanks to a new program.

The Ruth House is available to women in Sullivan, Greene, and Vigo counties.

The goal is to help these women battling through addiction get on the path to sobriety.

Alexis Kelty came to the Ruth House just four days ago.

She's been dealing with addiction since she was 18-years-old.

Kelty said she knew it was time for a change.

"I signed temporary rights over to my son when he was two and a half years old, because I couldn't care for him anymore, and this last time when I went to jail they gave me 18 months. I was like oh my gosh, I'm going to be away from him a lot longer than I expected," said Kelty.

Kelty said it's programs like the Ruth House that help change people's lives.

Now, she's on a mission to change to make her son and family proud.

"I feel bad that I've strung my family along through my hurt and my pain. I feel bad that I have actually like caused a lot of stress on my child, and I'm tired of hurting him. I'm tired of hurting my mom. I just want to make them proud," said Kelty.

Kelty will go through the program alongside her mentor and director, Peggy Poe.

Poe is a former addict.

She said she just wants to see these women turn their lives around.

"I'm here to go through this with them. I'll cry with them. I'll laugh with them. Whatever it takes," said Poe.

Even though Kelty's journey has just begun, she's already looking toward a positive future.

She hopes to help spark change for others.

"Six months from now, I hope I have a good job, and I'm in college. That I'm working on getting my rights back to my child. Our children didn't ask to be brought into this world, you know so like, if you have messed up, you can fix it. You can do it. You really can," said Kelty.

The Ruth House can take up to 10 women, and right now there are two enrolled in the program.

To learn more, you can follow the link.