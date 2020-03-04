Clear

'If you feel ill, don't come to church...' Local churches working to prevent spread of coronavirus

Churches are urging you to stay home and protect yourself and others if you are sick.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Hundreds of people fill churches all the time across the country. Because of the spreading of COVID-19 or the Coronavirus, some church officials are taking precautions to stop anything from being spread through their congregation.

According to the CDC, the coronavirus is being spread through close contact, or through an infected person coughing or sneezing.

For many churches across the country close contact and drinking after one another is typical in communion and the offering of peace.
Now, many churches are taking precautions by stopping the same cup communion and not having the parish shake hands during the offering of the peace.

LINK | VIGO COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT CREATES JOINT INFORMATION CENTER AHEAD OF ANY POSSIBLE CORONAVIRUS CASES

"I could imagine that people bypass the cup until things clear up one way or the other," Father Martin Day, Pastor at St. Benedict Catholic Church said.

Right now, you won't see much of a change in the Wabash Valley. Father Martin said taking from the cup and shaking hands is never required.

"You don't have to receive from the cup. If you just receive the host that is communion," he said, "So, don't feel bad if you don't feel like you're up to it you can just go by that and no harm is done."

He urges people to think of their health and the health of others first.

"You're not obligated to come to church if you're sick and there's no sin involved," he said. "Even if your immune system is compromised and you don't really feel that bad, but you know that it's dangerous for you to be outside. Then don't come to church. We will work on bringing communion to you."

We just learned the Vigo County Health Department and several other health agencies had created a Joint Information Center. It's to help alert you to important information about the coronavirus.

