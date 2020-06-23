If you aren't going to a fireworks show, here are some things you need to know before you buy your own

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - In the Wabash Valley, some communities are still planning on fireworks displays.
That includes the Brazil Rotary Celebration, Sullivan Park and Lake, and in Vincennes.
If you can't make it to those shows, you will want to make sure you're using fireworks safely.
See some of the guidelines below.
- Fireworks can be purchased only by persons 18 years of age or older.
- Fireworks may be used:
- on the user's personal property;
- on the property of someone who has consented to the use of fireworks on that property;
- a location designated specifically for the use of consumer fireworks.
- Consumer fireworks may be used only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on most days that are not holidays, but this may be limited further by local ordinances – check with local officials.
- On holidays (Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and New Year's Eve), fireworks may be used between 9 a.m. and midnight. (You should check first with local officials.)
- The times on the following dates are protected in Indiana for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by local ordinance:
- June 29 to July 3: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset;
- July 4: from 10 a.m. to midnight;
- July 5 to July 9: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and
- December 31: from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.