TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking to welcome a new friend into your family, now is a perfect time.
The Terre Haute Humane Society is offering a special deal on their dogs and cats that have been in the shelter for more than 30 days.
LINK | DOG LEADS LOCAL WOMEN TO HER LITTER OF PUPPIES IN REMARKABLE RESCUE
Adoption fees for dogs are $60 and $40 for cats.
The pets must be at least a year old.
The special ends on Sunday. If you are interested in adopting a pet, call the Humane Society directly at (812) 232-0293.
Related Content
- If you are searching for a new pet, the Terre Haute Humane Society has a deal you won't want to miss
- Humane Society has message to pet owners
- Humane society dealing with sewer issues
- Local grocery store teams with Terre Haute Humane Society
- Terre Haute 8th grader collects donations for local humane society
- Terre Haute Humane Society facing parvo issues with some cats
- Terre Haute Humane Society hosts clear the shelter event
- Cornhole tournament held to benefit the Terre Haute Humane Society
- Six cats dumped at Terre Haute Humane Society
- Cornhole tournament set to help Terre Haute Humane Society
Scroll for more content...