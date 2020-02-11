If you are searching for a new pet, the Terre Haute Humane Society has a deal you won't want to miss

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking to welcome a new friend into your family, now is a perfect time.

The Terre Haute Humane Society is offering a special deal on their dogs and cats that have been in the shelter for more than 30 days.

Adoption fees for dogs are $60 and $40 for cats.

The pets must be at least a year old.

The special ends on Sunday. If you are interested in adopting a pet, call the Humane Society directly at (812) 232-0293.