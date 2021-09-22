"If we want certain level of service from our employees we have to pay for it"; Pay raises in budget for Bicknell

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a gloomy day outside of city hall in Bicknell Wednesday. But inside things are looking up.

Mayor Thomas Estabrook says, "Our budget for 22 is in a lot better shape than a lot of folks would've thought. All the numbers that we're seeing in regards to income tax are stronger and even better than what were initially projected."

The 2022 budget has a solid bottom line. That's led the city to work on increasing pay for employees.

The first pay increase came earlier in 2021. Firefighters who once weren't paid for medical runs now get paid for every run.

Estabrook says, "You could say that part of the conversation started then as a way to say 'hey we need to be paying our employees more.'"

As more businesses began to struggle to hire employees that conversation got more serious. Now there are raises in the proposed 2022 budget.

Estabrook explains, "What I've proposed to our council is an increase in six percent for all full-time employees. The math is pretty simple. As wages are increasing in both public and private sector we felt the need to do everything we could to keep up."

Six percent goes to full-time employees. Part-time employees will get a boost as well. The proposed increase would take pay from 10 dollars an hour to 12.

Estabrook says, "If we want a certain level of service from our employees we have to pay for it. And that's, we're just trying to acknowledge that and do basically the right thing."