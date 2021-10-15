"If we get a raise, fine. If we don't, we still have to do our work" Terre Haute city employees to get raise in 2021, except for these workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Terre Haute city employees will get a raise next year.

This comes after several ordinances passed at Thursday's city council meeting.

Everyone listed under the ordinances tonight got around a 2% pay raise, according to the city council.

You may remember we told you before the city council passed a balanced budget on Oct 7.

That is something they say helped them be able to pull this off.

Everyone from the police and fire departments, mayor, and city hall is getting a bump in pay come Jan. 1.

Councilmember at large George Azar says it was time.

He says the cost of inflation is hurting everyone and city employees are no exception.

"We need to make sure that we're giving our employees enough of an increase to at least help offset some of that increase. It's not a million dollars, but every little bit helps," said Azar.

City council president Earl Elliott agrees, saying he had the best intentions while voting this in.

"Hopefully it helps, you know, they deserve it. Hopefully, we can get this inflation under control," said Elliott.

Even though the city council voted to give pay increases to most city employees, there was one group left out; themselves.

They are the only group on the city's list of pay raise ordinances that will not be getting a boost in income.

Azar says this is not about the city council, it's about those who come to work for the city every day.

"If we get a raise, fine. If we don't, we still have to do our work and make sure that we allow and let the employees know that we have their back," said Azar.

At the meeting, there was no opposition to the pay raises.

Azar says if you have any question as to why they are giving pay raises, his message is to think about those working for you.

"I think everybody in this day and age deserves to make a decent living and to be able to go out and purchase the things that they desire or that they need," said Azar.

With these resolutions passing, he hopes that can come when they go into effect come January.

At this meeting, there was no opposition whatsoever to the pay increases.

The entire meeting only lasted about 20 minutes.

If you would like to see a breakdown of the salaries or pay increases of city employees, click here.