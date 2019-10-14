'It's gonna be sold somewhere so might as well be here.' Public speaks out about selling recreational marijuana

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) -- In Illinois, starting January 1st it will be legal to buy and have recreational marijuana in the state. Now, cities around the state are trying to decide if they want the selling of marijuana to be legal in their city limits.

Marshall, Illinois had a public meeting Monday night to hear from you about how you feel. Courtney Brown was just one of the people who stood up and told her story.

"I have had epilepsy since I was eight," Brown said.

She said she recently had a seizure, and when she used cannabis it helped her. Like helping her fall asleep. She also said she is showing signs of fibromyalgia.

"I couldn't eat at all and I lost 60 pounds and then I went to the doctor and she gave me my cannabis card," she said. "So, I went to the dispensary 110 miles there and back."

That cannabis helped her, but it's also a far drive and she wasn't the only one who stood up and told their story about needing to make that drive for medical purposes.

Which is why she is for the selling of cannabis within city limits. For her, it's a way to survive her everyday life.

"Since I have epilepsy you have to be seizure-free for 3 consecutive months in order to drive. I just recently had a seizure so I cannot drive and it would be so much easier for me to be able to call a friend or walk uptown and be able to buy it instead of just being stuck without it cause it's really not worth it," she said."

Marshall Mayor John Trefz said he always learns something new at these public meetings. He said the council members are going to have a very tough decision ahead of them.

"Council members are going to have a lot on their minds it's just gonna be tough," Trefz said. "I see the medical side absolutely. Being an old-time cop I see that negative side, but times change."

The city has to decide by the end of this year.

Trefz said he hopes to have at least one more public meeting before they decide. He wants to make sure everyone gets a chance to speak their minds.