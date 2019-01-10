'If we don't close 8th Street the project is done.' City council waits to vote on downtown street closure

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council is still considering a measure that would have a huge impact on the future of the downtown convention center and hotel project.

On Thursday, the council discussed an ordinance that would close a portion of 8th Street to make way for the convention center.

Planners say a section of road between Wabash and Cherry would need to be closed to allow for a new convention center.

During Thursday night's meeting, the city council discussed the ordinance that would vacate that section of road.

Councilman Todd Nation raised questions about a recent traffic study, saying he was not convinced this section of road would need to be closed.

Those who have been planning this recent project, along with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett say if this road is not closed the whole project would not happen.

News 10 asked the mayor if there was any point in not voting on the measure during Thursday's meeting.

"No, not really," the mayor said. "I mean, I understand there wasn't a lot of public discussion, maybe, that's what some were looking for...but there's enough data there to know that we really need to close that street to make this project go. If we don't close 8th Street the project is done. That's the only place downtown it's going to fit."

The item will be back on next month's agenda.

Councilman Nation said he plans to bring forth legislation to change 8th, 9th, and Cherry to two-way streets.

Some other members of the board responded to the news basically saying let's get the convention center project done first.

We also learned during the meeting there will be a public unveiling of the convention center next Tuesday.