Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'If we don't close 8th Street the project is done.' City council waits to vote on downtown street closure

The Terre Haute City Council is still considering a measure that would have a huge impact on the future of the downtown convention center and hotel project.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council is still considering a measure that would have a huge impact on the future of the downtown convention center and hotel project.

On Thursday, the council discussed an ordinance that would close a portion of 8th Street to make way for the convention center.

Planners say a section of road between Wabash and Cherry would need to be closed to allow for a new convention center.

During Thursday night's meeting, the city council discussed the ordinance that would vacate that section of road.

Councilman Todd Nation raised questions about a recent traffic study, saying he was not convinced this section of road would need to be closed.

Those who have been planning this recent project, along with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett say if this road is not closed the whole project would not happen.

News 10 asked the mayor if there was any point in not voting on the measure during Thursday's meeting.

"No, not really," the mayor said. "I mean, I understand there wasn't a lot of public discussion, maybe, that's what some were looking for...but there's enough data there to know that we really need to close that street to make this project go. If we don't close 8th Street the project is done. That's the only place downtown it's going to fit."

The item will be back on next month's agenda.

Councilman Nation said he plans to bring forth legislation to change 8th, 9th, and Cherry to two-way streets.

Some other members of the board responded to the news basically saying let's get the convention center project done first.

We also learned during the meeting there will be a public unveiling of the convention center next Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Makinzi Meurer

Image

VINCENNES RIVET

Image

THN THS SWIMMING

Image

January (weather) is here to stay

Image

The Main Street America Vision

Image

Getting ready for the snow

Image

'If we don't close 8th Street the project is done.' City council waits to vote on downtown street c

Image

Porter Mooore

Image

Girls wrestlers

Image

Have a medical issue? Relying on the internet could cost you your life

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community