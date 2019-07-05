“If they’re ready to change, this is the program for them” Addiction Recovery Home for Women Opens July 15

SULLIVAN, Ind. – Ruth House is more than just walls and roof. The home is a space for women to recover from drug and alcohol addiction.

The program will teach women basic life skills, assist them with securing employment and provide mentorship on the road to recovery.

Executive Director Peggy Poe says the initial first six weeks of the program will be intense.

“They’re going to feel like they’re back in school again,” Poe says.

She believes the best length of stay is nine months, but women will have the opportunity to stay for up to two years.

The structure of the program is personal for Poe. She has battled addiction for nearly 15 years. The program at Ruth House will be a combination of various methods that she found to be successful in her own recovery journey.

"It's hard," she says. "I'm not going to say that when they come in the door it's going to be a snap because it's not. It's very intense. They're going to want to tear themselves down but then [they will] turn around and build themselves back up."

She believes the experiences she went through will help her lead other women down a path of recovery.

"Addiction doesn’t stop at that person," Poe says. "It branches out into the community as well." She is looking forward to seeing how the success of the program impacts not just the program's participants but also the Wabash Valley.

All women must go through a screening process prior to gaining admission. The application can be found here.