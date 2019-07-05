Clear

“If they’re ready to change, this is the program for them” Addiction Recovery Home for Women Opens July 15

Ruth House in Sullivan will help women recover from drug and alcohol addiction

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 6:55 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

SULLIVAN, Ind. – Ruth House is more than just walls and roof. The home is a space for women to recover from drug and alcohol addiction.

The program will teach women basic life skills, assist them with securing employment and provide mentorship on the road to recovery. 

Executive Director Peggy Poe says the initial first six weeks of the program will be intense.

“They’re going to feel like they’re back in school again,” Poe says.

She believes the best length of stay is nine months, but women will have the opportunity to stay for up to two years. 

The structure of the program is personal for Poe. She has battled addiction for nearly 15 years. The program at Ruth House will be a combination of various methods that she found to be successful in her own recovery journey. 

"It's hard," she says. "I'm not going to say that when they come in the door it's going to be a snap because it's not. It's very intense. They're going to want to tear themselves down but then [they will] turn around and build themselves back up."

She believes the experiences she went through will help her lead other women down a path of recovery.

"Addiction doesn’t stop at that person," Poe says. "It branches out into the community as well." She is looking forward to seeing how the success of the program impacts not just the program's participants but also the Wabash Valley. 

All women must go through a screening process prior to gaining admission. The application can be found here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Weekend Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Renovations continue at North Davies Junior and Senior High school

Image

Vigo County Parks plans to fix Irishman's Bridge

Image

Watch for Pop-Up Storms This Summer

Image

“If they’re ready to change, this is the program for them” Addiction Recovery Home for Women Opens J

Image

Man Arrested for Theft in Clinton Home

Image

A few speak on the legacy of Eva Kor

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Businesses and Residents of Indiana Affected by Tornadoes, High Wi

Image

Blown tire causes gravel truck to roll over

Image

A few speak on the legacy of Eva Kor

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way