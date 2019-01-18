'If one of these signs saves a life, it's worth every penny...' Olney FD offers free address signs

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Drive around Olney long enough and you'll see them. Bright orange and black address signs.

Olney Firefighters Association president Tyler Kocher says "We get a blank sign. We have to number them and then we go out and assist the homeowner in installing the sign."

But these signs don't just show support for the Olney Tigers.

Kocher says, "There's not a lot of houses marked and when seconds count we need to be able to find addresses very quickly. The entire emergency system. Not just the fire department."

Olney fire chief Michael Hill says finding houses at night can be almost impossible.

Hill explains, "I mean we have floodlights on the sides of our trucks as we're going down residential roads. We flip all the lights on and even then most houses didn't have numbers on their houses or their mailboxes."

Kocher continues, "If they miss it they're going to have to turn around and our trucks are big enough they're difficult to turn around in a small area."

The new signs hope to cut out the uncertainty. They give first responders quick identification.

Thursday night the program received a big boost.

Kocher says, "The 911 board has donated another five hundred signs to continue this program. They started with five hundred they donated another five hundred."

Any Richland county resident can get one of the one thousand signs. Kocher says they already have over 400 people signed up.

Kocher explains, "If one of these signs saves a life it's worth every penny that was ever spent on them. Just one life saved because they made it a little bit quicker. For the ambulance, for the cop, us, anybody."

To get a sign call the Olney Fire Department at (618) 392-6341 or 911 System Manager Juanita Kramer at (618) 392-4902