Clear

'If it helps find a cure, then by all means I'll take the humiliation,' Local man rides across town in a dress with hopes to end Alzheimer's disease

Recent statistics show that about 50 million people around the world have Alzheimer's disease or some type of dementia. One local family is going above and beyond to help raise donations for the cause.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 8:48 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Recent statistics show that about 50 million people around the world have Alzheimer's disease or some type of dementia.

Those among us who are suffering from the disease often have expensive bills that come along with it.

Numbers show combined health costs at roughly 290 billion this year alone.

One local family is going above and beyond to help raise donations for the cause.

John Lawson made a bet with his 7-year-old daughter, Sawyer, that if she raised $1,500 dollars for the disease that he would ride his motorcycle across town in a purple dress.

Needless to say, Sawyer raised over $3,000 dollars and she's still going. Sawyer is now an elite champion in the area for raising money for Alzheimer's.

As promised, Lawson, drove his motorcycle from the north end of town to the south, wearing a dress!

After being asked about the challenge, Lawson says for a good cause he'll take the embarrassment any day.

"If me putting a dress on to raise money could possibly find a cure for this disease then, by all means, I will take all the humiliation, I will take all of the laughs," Lawson said.

After losing his dad to the disease, the family makes it their goal to raise as much money as possible for other families in the area.

"I lost per se, the challenge, but I won in a sense because we raised over $1,500 dollars," Lawson said.

For Sawyer, she says she was happy to see her dad in a dress but more importantly happy to raise the money.

"I feel good that I raised enough money to do this," Sawyer said.

You too can join in on raising money for the cure at the Walk to End Alzheimer's event on September 14th at Fairbanks Park.

For more information on how to register for the walk, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down