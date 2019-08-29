'If it helps find a cure, then by all means I'll take the humiliation,' Local man rides across town in a dress with hopes to end Alzheimer's disease

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Recent statistics show that about 50 million people around the world have Alzheimer's disease or some type of dementia.

Those among us who are suffering from the disease often have expensive bills that come along with it.

Numbers show combined health costs at roughly 290 billion this year alone.

One local family is going above and beyond to help raise donations for the cause.

John Lawson made a bet with his 7-year-old daughter, Sawyer, that if she raised $1,500 dollars for the disease that he would ride his motorcycle across town in a purple dress.

Needless to say, Sawyer raised over $3,000 dollars and she's still going. Sawyer is now an elite champion in the area for raising money for Alzheimer's.

As promised, Lawson, drove his motorcycle from the north end of town to the south, wearing a dress!

After being asked about the challenge, Lawson says for a good cause he'll take the embarrassment any day.

"If me putting a dress on to raise money could possibly find a cure for this disease then, by all means, I will take all the humiliation, I will take all of the laughs," Lawson said.

After losing his dad to the disease, the family makes it their goal to raise as much money as possible for other families in the area.

"I lost per se, the challenge, but I won in a sense because we raised over $1,500 dollars," Lawson said.

For Sawyer, she says she was happy to see her dad in a dress but more importantly happy to raise the money.

"I feel good that I raised enough money to do this," Sawyer said.

You too can join in on raising money for the cure at the Walk to End Alzheimer's event on September 14th at Fairbanks Park.

For more information on how to register for the walk, click here.