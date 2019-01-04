'He actually brings joy into my life instead of crying about my dad' Big Brothers Big Sisters changing the lives of local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Big Brothers Big Sisters is a program through chances and services for youth.

The goal is to use mentoring to change children's lives for the better.

BJ Patterson is Marino Franco's big.

They're paired up through the "bigs with badges" program provided by CASY.

Since Marino suffered the loss of his father at a very young age, this program means a lot to him.

Patterson spends time with Marino for one hour a week for an entire year.

Marino says that his time with Patterson helps him forget about his sadness.

"He actually brings joy into my life instead of me crying about my dad," said Marino.

You too can become a "big" and help children in need of a friend.

To learn more about how you can become a big, click here.