'If I would do something I would do for my family, I'll do it for the world.'

A local doctor uses everything he knows to help his son. After creating a supplement to find a cure, he is finally seeing progress.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 6:15 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local doctor is bringing his own expertise to save his son's life.

Dr. Rajiv Sharma is a certified gastroenterologist.

Although he didn't always want to be a doctor, it became more clear after his son was diagnosed with autism.

After he found out, his family made a major lifestyle change.

Sharma's son tried treatment after treatment and nothing was substantial enough to make a difference.

He and his wife decided to take things into their own hands.

Sharma created supplements solely designed in honor of his son.

So far, the treatment seems to be making more progress.

Sharma says his son seems more responsive.

"Everything we are doing from a nutrition standpoint is helping. I truly believe that," said Sharma.

Clean eating was always his focus but now that focus has shifted in order to help his son.

Sharma hopes that this product will not only help his family but also people around the world.

