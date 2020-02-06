Icy conditions result in several Thursday morning accidents

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Icy conditions caused several slide-offs and accidents early Thursday morning.

We were in the scene of an accident that happened around 7:00.

It happened at U.S. 150 and Bolton Road in Vigo County. Police on the scene told us the man involved wasn't hurt.

Icy conditions contributed to the accident.

Police urge all motorists to use caution while driving over the next few days.