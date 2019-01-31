Ice fishing could cost you your life: here are ways to keep you safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Ice fishing is seasonal and ideal for cold weather.

Although it may be fun, there are serious risks to not knowing levels of safe ice thickness.

Nathan Lutz, an indiana conservation officer shares with us ways to determine unsafe ice.

"We're gonna recommend 4 inches of good, clean and clear ice...that's if you're going to get out and walk on it," said Lutz.

Clear ice is a considered 'safe' while discolored ice would be considered 'unsafe.'

"If it gets discolored that's where it's starting to rot or melt and you can visually see some of that in the area," said Lutz.

If the ice has any discoloration or appears to be cracking make sure to stay off of it.

When the weather starts to heat up it can change the thickness of the ice.

Make sure that if you plan on being on the ice you constantly check the thickness even hours before going out.

"We constantly need to be aware of, constantly wearing that safety equipment and constantly hecking that ice on a daily basis," said Lutz.

If you plan on heading out to catch some fresh fish, make sure that you're bundling up in layers, wearing a life jacket and letting someone know you'll be on the ice in case of an emergency.