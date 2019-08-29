Clear

IU partners with Greene County for Sustaining Hoosier Communities Initiative

400 students and faculty from Indiana University will work with community members in Greene County on 14 different projects.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana University selected Greene County to participate in the university’s Sustaining Rural Communities initiative.

400 students and faculty will work on 14 projects throughout the county. Projects range from nursing to trail maintenance to marketing. One project site is the Shawnee Theatre in Bloomfield.

Jack Terrell works with the theatre. He hopes working with students will improve the theatre’s marketing strategies.

“We’re looking to spend our marketing dollars more wisely,” Terrell said.

According to Kerry Thomson, Executive Director of the Sustaining Hoosier Communities initiative, the number of projects will expand over the next few months.

“This is really the start of a deep relationship with Greene County,” Thomson said. “It’s not a finite year in the making and then Indiana University leaves. We plan to be there and to continue to partner with the community.”

