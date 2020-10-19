ISU’s test-optional policy proves successful for evaluating applicants

Indiana State University’s policy of not requiring standardized tests such as the SAT and ACT has been successful in finding applicants who have the best chance to graduate, according to Jason Trainer, Vice Provost of Enrollment Management.

“Indiana State is committed to student success while providing access to a high-quality education,” Trainer said. “When we analyze the relationship of test scores and student performance in the classroom, we continue to find better predictors of success such as high school GPA.”

The policy has many benefits, Trainer said. Among them:

• Strengthening and diversifying the applicant pool.

• Allowing students to focus on academic performance, not test preparation.

• Allowing students to be evaluated based upon a more holistic review of their work and effort, not one test.

• Defining ISU by the students who are admitted, not by test score numbers.

“The pandemic has reduced the opportunity for many students to take standardized tests such as the SAT and ACT,” Trainer said. “We strongly encourage all students to apply regardless if they’ve currently taken the SAT or ACT.”

Future Sycamores can apply to Indiana State University at indstate.edu/apply.