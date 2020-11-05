ISU's student radio station works to collect toys for Toys for Tots

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season is quickly approaching and COVID-19 has placed a financial burden on many families.

Because of this, Indiana State University student radio station WZIS is collecting donations for Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots collects toys to give to kids whose parents can't afford them.

This is the fifth year the station has partnered with the organization.

WSIZ says they are grateful that they can help kids in the Wabash Valley.

If you missed Thursday's opportunity to give, WZIS-FM will be at the ISU fountain on November 12 and 19.

They will collect your donations on those days from 11 am to 1 pm.