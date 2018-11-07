ISU's student radio station hosts Toys for Tots drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The season of giving is just around the corner, and students are already doing what they can to help families have a good Christmas.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has started its annual toy drive.

On Wednesday, Indiana State University's student radio station, WZIS hosted its own toy drive.

Students collected toys and money for the foundation.

If you would like to donate toys or time, learn more about Toys for Tots here.