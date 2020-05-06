ISU's president plans to have most university staff back on campus by July 4

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis plans on having most of the university's employees back on campus by July 4.
Curtis says employees will gradually return to work as stay at home orders are lifted.
She. says ISU will continue practicing social distancing and other state guidelines while university cabinet members develop safety plans.
