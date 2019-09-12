ISU's new Mentoring Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Ensuring student's success, that's what Indiana State University is doing with a new Mentoring Center.

The center will invest in the students in the classroom and out.

The ISU Mentoring Center will help students navigate through college.

It's on the second floor of the library.

It's a place students can get help with the many challenges they may face on a daily basis.

A few students News 10 talked to said college can be overwhelming.

The mentoring center will give students the resources and guidance they need.

It'll even offer training on how to be a mentor.

Aaron Slocum is the center's director.

He says this will be a "central hub" where anyone can come for help.

Students we spoke with agree.

"All the pieces where you don't have them figured out, they can put you in the right direction they won't tell you directly but they'll make sure that you work for it," said Antonio Cornelius, a senior at Indiana State.

"It's about life, it's about getting individuals prepared and ready for whatever they may be facing at the time or helping them achieve the dreams that they have," said Slocum.

The center is still getting last-minute renovations.

Slocum told us he hopes it's full functioning by the end of this month.