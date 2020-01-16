ISU's Student Recreation Center celebrates its 10th anniversary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Student Recreation Center on the campus of ISU.

Thursday marked the first of many events throughout the year to commemorate the opening of the facility.

Students were treated to free pizza and sodas as well as contests and drawings for prizes.

The Rec Center promotes fitness and wellness.

"Today's students didn't know what it was like before we had the Rec Center. The students when we first opened the building and for that first couple of years...they were just blown over. But now, it's such a part of our campus..such a part of our culture," John Lentz told us.

He went on to say anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 people come through the doors each day.