ISU's Recycling Center set to reopen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sustainability is coming back to the Wabash Valley.

The Indiana State University Recycling Center is reopening. The center closed in 2020 due to staffing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will reopen on June 7. under a limited schedule.

"This is going to have a huge impact, to be able to open this center, along with any other centers in the Vigo County area. To help people, you know, reduce what goes in their trash. And to basically recycle items," Jim Jensen, the Executive Director of Facilities Management at ISU, said.

You will find a full list of acceptable items and the center's hours here.