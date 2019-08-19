ISU's Donaghy Day: Beautifying campus with help from the students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Monday morning kicks off this year's Donaghy Day at Indiana State University.

The annual event promotes volunteer work among students. It's a day of service set aside for the community to beautify the campus.

The day was named after Fred Donaghy, who was a professor of life sciences at ISU.

It was initiated in 1976 as a day to celebrate the season while taking care of the university grounds.

Students do a variety of tasks ranging from pulling weeds to planting herbs. They also go pick-up trash around the campus.

Garden manager, Patti Weaver, tell us it's an event that not only helps students get involved with other students but also promotes taking care of the planet.

"Mother Nature needs some help. So it's getting them to understand that this is critical to their lives... not just gardening for produce, nature in itself is critical to your life," Weaver said.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m.

