ISUPD warns students about social media scam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A scam is making the rounds on the campus of Indiana State University.

ISU Police say the social media scam involves students sharing photos and then being harassed for additional photos or videos.

ISUPD says you should not share personal information or private photos on social media or through text.

If you were a victim and need to make a report, call the ISU Police Department at 812-237-5555.