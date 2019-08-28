ISU wraps up $64 million renovations and expansion project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Univesity just wrapped up the largest state-funded project in the school's history.

The Health and Human Services building recently underwent a $64 million renovation and expansion.

The work includes a four-story add addition and a complete renovation of the north half of the building.

The new renovations now allow for classes in the College of Health and Human Services to consolidate into one building.

Bryan Duncan leads construction projects for ISU.

He told us the old building has reached the end of its lifetime.

"So just having the college within the same area has been a huge benefit and having these great new spaces, teaching and learning spaces are great for the college," Bryan Duncan, Director of Capital Planning at ISU said.

Duncan adds he hopes the new space will serve as a common meeting place for students across all areas of study.