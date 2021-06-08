ISU works to help kids with summer tutoring opportunities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local university is looking to do its part to help kids learn.

Indiana State University's Bayh College of Education is partnering with four school districts.

It's all to offer reading instruction and tutoring opportunities for those in kindergarten through second grade.

It's with funding from the Student Learning Recovery Grant.

ISU told us they would work closely with principals and reading specialists through the summer.

The project will allow 50 student tutors to be hired and allow for 500 hours of tutoring.