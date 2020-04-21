ISU working with students to help with graduation requirement obstacles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University says they want to help students succeed.

There's a lot of uncertainty, especially in our current COVID-19 climate.

One senior told us he wasn't sure he would be able to finish his internship requirement.

ISU says it is being flexible on requirements, where possible, to ensure students graduate.

University officials say close contact with academic advisors or program chairs is important.

Students should reach out with questions on their specific situations.