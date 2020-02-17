ISU working to become a tobacco-free campus - and that includes e-cigarettes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Leaders at Indiana State University are another step closer to creating a drug-free campus.

The Tobacco-Free Task Force created a new policy.

Indiana State senior Andriana Stephens would like to see a totally-tobacco free campus.

"I see vaping a lot more than I see anything," said the senior.

The proposed campus policy would ban that; e-cigarettes and any other tobacco product.

Stephens said what is now the popular thing, could hurt you in the long run.

"I think it's just really unbelievable at first because I know people that do vape. It's like these are the effects you should take it more seriously because people are dying from this," said Stephens.

Katie Lugar is the advisor of the task force.

She said their recommendation is filled with different data and practices that would best fit the school.

"This could be a major health risk for a lot of people. We need to be more preventative and proactive rather than just reactive," said Lugar.

She said the goal is to help people stop using these products.

If people were to be caught using tobacco products, Lugar said they'd take a different approach for discipline.

"We connect them to information about sensation different campus resources policy information, we're definitely focused on a more healthy approach rather than a punitive," said Lugar.

Lugar told us there are more than 2,000 colleges that are 100% tobacco-free.

Stephens hopes hers will be added on that list in the near future.

"it's very important not just physically but mentally. it's like everything is affecting our body. no matter what you put into it," said Stephens.

The University Board of Trustees will hear more about this proposed policy on Friday.

If you would like to review the policy, click here.