ISU welcomes accomplished alum for guest lecture

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University welcomed an accomplished alum back to its campus.

Daniel McDevitt appeared for a special guest lecture.

McDevitt has 30-years of law enforcement experience.

This includes time with Naval Criminal Investigative Service or NCIS.

He told us he's excited to see growth within the department and school.

"I'm really proud of what they've done. This place meant a lot to me. I would not have had the career that I had...had it not been for this education," McDevitt said.

Two of the majors McDevitt helped develop are intelligence and security.

He said the additions mean students will have more opportunities once they graduate.