ISU votes to rename a section of Terre Haute street to honor former US Ambassador with local ties

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A section of a Terre Haute street will be dedicated to a woman with years of diplomatic service.

On Friday, the Indiana State University Board of Trustees approved an honorary street naming.

A section of 5th Street on ISU's campus will be known as "Ambassador Cynthia Shepard Perry Way."

Shepard Perry held several positions on the international level. Notable, she was a US Ambassador to Sierra Leone and Burundi.

She grew up in a segregated community in Vigo County and attended ISU.