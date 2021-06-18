ISU to see rate increase for the next two school years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State University Board of Trustees met on Friday to discuss potential increases to tuition costs.

ISU's fees for in-state students will increase by $66 per semester starting in 2021. The cost will increase again in 2022 by $67 per semester.

Other Wabash Valley schools

Vincennes University also announced a tuition increase earlier this week. The Board of Trustees at VU approved the $200 hike this coming year, with another increase of $206 the following year.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will not increase the cost of tuition for next year.

The Board of Trustees made that decision back in March. The president of the college says they are working to find ways to reduce costs further.

A new tuition model for Ivy Tech Community College will freeze tuition for the next two years.

The new structure includes the cost of textbooks as a regularly assessed fee. Full-time students will be charged the same tuition rate.

Ivy Tech will cover the cost of textbooks for students for the 21-22 school year.