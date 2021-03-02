ISU to play host at Indiana Convention Center practice site for NCAA Tournament

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The NCAA Men’s Division 1 basketball tournament now includes plans with Indiana State University. The university will help with practices for men’s basketball teams this month.

The Indiana Convention Center will serve as a practice site for all 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament this year. Indiana State University will serve as the official host for that practice site. A very important distinction to be made for basketball fans out there: The Hulman Center will not be playing host. Teams won’t actually come to Terre Haute, but ISU Athletics Director Sherard Clinkscales walked through the critical role Indiana State staff and personnel will play in Indianapolis.

Clinkscales worked for the NCAA for three years. Therefore, when the university got wind of Indianapolis hosting March Madness this year, he reached out to let them know ISU would do all they could to help out.

The university didn’t get a call back right away. However, about two weeks ago, ISU received a call from the NCAA explaining that it could play a role in hosting the Indiana Convention Center practice facility.

The Convention Center will have 12 courts. Practices for the NCAA Tournament begin on March 15th and the actual tournament begins on March 18th. Clinkscales says ISU staff will be there from March 15th through March 23rd assisting NCAA staff throughout the tournament.

ISU staff members will assist in coordinating practice schedules and managing on site interviews. Sycamore signage will be all throughout the Convention Center. Clinkscales says the recognition goes a long way for the university and the City of Terre Haute.

“It means an awful lot just to be part of the biggest event in the spring—the national basketball championship,” Clinkscales said, “To be able to have our logo there to represent Indiana State athletics means an awful lot.”

Because ISU staff will be there for the entire tournament, they too will have to be tested as frequently as all players and coaches.

Clinkscales says he hopes this recognition will bring more attention and events to Terre Haute in the future.