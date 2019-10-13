Clear

ISU to offer new sustainable cities program in August 2020

The program has been in the works for the last year. ISU will partner with local cities to help them complete projects they may not otherwise have the man power or time to finish.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is branching out to help communities get a leg up.

It's all part of the ISU Sustainable Cities program.

Here's how it works: ISU will partner with local cities to help them complete projects they may not otherwise have the man power or time to finish.

Each partnership will last a year.

Those behind the program said it's a great way to provide experiential learning to students.

"I think it's going to be really great for students to get literally experience while they're learning, which is I think when they're applying for jobs they can point back to this class and say, I've done a remodel of a building or architecture or whatever it is. You learn better that way anyways," said Nick McCreary, the Sustainability Coordinator.

Students can expect to see these classes roll out next August.

