ISU to offer new sustainable cities program in August 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is branching out to help communities get a leg up.
It's all part of the ISU Sustainable Cities program.
The program has been in the works for the last year.
Here's how it works: ISU will partner with local cities to help them complete projects they may not otherwise have the man power or time to finish.
Each partnership will last a year.
Those behind the program said it's a great way to provide experiential learning to students.
"I think it's going to be really great for students to get literally experience while they're learning, which is I think when they're applying for jobs they can point back to this class and say, I've done a remodel of a building or architecture or whatever it is. You learn better that way anyways," said Nick McCreary, the Sustainability Coordinator.
Students can expect to see these classes roll out next August.
