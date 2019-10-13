ISU to offer new sustainable cities program in August 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is branching out to help communities get a leg up.

It's all part of the ISU Sustainable Cities program.

The program has been in the works for the last year.

Here's how it works: ISU will partner with local cities to help them complete projects they may not otherwise have the man power or time to finish.

Each partnership will last a year.

Those behind the program said it's a great way to provide experiential learning to students.

"I think it's going to be really great for students to get literally experience while they're learning, which is I think when they're applying for jobs they can point back to this class and say, I've done a remodel of a building or architecture or whatever it is. You learn better that way anyways," said Nick McCreary, the Sustainability Coordinator.

Students can expect to see these classes roll out next August.