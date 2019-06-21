ISU students to see higher tuition rates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University will see slightly higher tuition rates.

The Board of Trustees Finance Committee approved a 1.65 percent increase for the next two years.

For an undergrad, in-state student...that is a $73 per semester increase last year.

In the 2020 - 2021 school year it's up to $115 per semester.

The second year's increase includes a $40 health and wellness fee.

These numbers are lower than the initial proposed increases.

"We felt we had a responsibility to go back and look at the budget and see if we could make that work and it helps our students tremendously. It makes education more affordable while also still providing quality education," Diann McKee, the Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration at ISU said.

Overall, student tuition represents about 52 percent of the total general fund revenues for the university.

The board also signed off on increases for student wages and university scholarships.