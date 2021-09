TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra surprised students on the Indiana State University campus on Friday.

Members of the orchestra set up outside of Tirey Hall to play excerpts of their upcoming Sights, Sounds, and Stories concert series.

The orchestra will return to Tiery Hall after playing different venues throughout the pandemic. This is its 96th season.

