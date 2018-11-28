ISU students show 'Sycamores Can' in food drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sycamores are showing they can be a force for good.
It's an effort to help families put food on the table.
The Union Board at Indiana State University hosted the 'Sycamores Can' collection drive.
In previous years, they called this 'Jam the Bus.'
The group collected food and monetary donations for Catholic Charities.
In addition to the food, the campus community collected almost $1,000.
You can donate to Catholic Charities year-round.
