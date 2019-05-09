ISU students react to homecoming changes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, News 10 told you about a plan from Indiana State University and Terre Haute city leaders to make homecoming safer.

This comes after violent incidents during parts of the event last year.

The biggest change involves moving a tailgating event, the tent city, into Memorial Stadium

Several students we spoke with have mixed feelings about the change.

"I like the safety of how they're going to do it, but I disagree with that everybody has to pay for it, if you're with that person, just be with them and hang out with that person," Sophomore, Alex Jackson, said.

"People that were required to have a ticket to get into the game, I think that there isn't going to be nearly as many people that go to tent city...because not everyone is there to really see the game," ISU junior, Lydia Collins said.

The changes will go into effect at the next school year's homecoming.