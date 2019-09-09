Law enforcement works to enforce safety at rail crossings on ISU's campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Sunday's accident it's bringing up railroad safety.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration, 94% of all rail-related deaths or injuries happen at railroad crossings.

But it's something that's preventable.

That's why local law enforcement is enforcing safety around tracks on Indiana State University's campus.

Students cross them every day to get to and from their cars to campus.

News 10 spoke with some.

They told us sometimes they race the train.

That can be very dangerous.

You never know which direction a train is coming.

With that being said, you should never walk on the tracks.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames told me trains are usually moving at 55 miles per hour.

So, it can take almost a mile for it to come to a complete stop.

While some students try to beat the train, others do the right thing and wait.

"I'd rather have my life than be in a hurry and jump through different cars and stuff like that cause it's just not safe overall," said Jonathan Schumpert, a senior at ISU.

"That train is very large it's not going to stop quickly and I need to make sure that I'm giving it the appropriate distance, around the tracks and I'm staying back away from the tracks for my safety," said Serg. Matt Ames.

You can report train issues through the Tell CSX feature online.

Click here for the link.