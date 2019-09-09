Clear

Law enforcement works to enforce safety at rail crossings on ISU's campus

Many train accidents are avoidable. Trying to beat the train is never a good idea. Students on ISU's campus weigh in on the noisy machines.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:02 AM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Sunday's accident it's bringing up railroad safety.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration, 94% of all rail-related deaths or injuries happen at railroad crossings.

But it's something that's preventable.

That's why local law enforcement is enforcing safety around tracks on Indiana State University's campus.

Students cross them every day to get to and from their cars to campus.

News 10 spoke with some.

They told us sometimes they race the train.

That can be very dangerous. 

You never know which direction a train is coming.

With that being said, you should never walk on the tracks.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames told me trains are usually moving at 55 miles per hour.

So, it can take almost a mile for it to come to a complete stop.

While some students try to beat the train, others do the right thing and wait.

"I'd rather have my life than be in a hurry and jump through different cars and stuff like that cause it's just not safe overall," said Jonathan Schumpert, a senior at ISU. 

"That train is very large it's not going to stop quickly and I need to make sure that I'm giving it the appropriate distance, around the tracks and I'm staying back away from the tracks for my safety," said Serg. Matt Ames. 

You can report train issues through the Tell CSX feature online. 

Click here for the link. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
HOT!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The 18th anniversary of 9/11: Remembering the lives lost

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot again. High: 90°

Image

Washington Volleyball

Image

Loogootee Volleyball

Image

Race Car Drivers

Image

ISU Football

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide

Image

Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen