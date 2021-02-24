ISU students put together STEM kits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State University students are looking to help younger students around the Wabash Valley.

Students assembled STEM kits today.

STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The kits include books and lesson plans, as well as stickers and some art supplies.

These kits are for 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders at Ouabache and Ben Franklin elementary schools.

ISU hopes these kits inspire kids to pursue a career in STEM, all while easing the burden that COVID-19 has put on teachers.

“We could have everything organized and ready to go for those teachers that have recently faced such a hard time bouncing back and forth between online learning and the classroom. So, we’re hoping this gives them a little bit of a break,” Director of Outreach, Stephanie Jeffers said.

Putting together the STEM kits was a part of a Stop and Serve event at ISU.