ISU students move out for the semester

INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY (WTHI) - School is out earlier for students.

Students and parents we spoke with say they never thought they'd be doing this in March.

Saturday was the last day for students to move out at ISU.

School leaders shut it down for the remainder of the semester.

They want to stop the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Deborah Averehi said it's hectic moving out on such short notice.

"I brought a lot of stuff. So we just went through packing for the past hour moving everything and it's cold. This is my freshman year and I didn't really get to experience it to the fullest," she said.

Some say this is the best thing the college could've done.

"It's an inconvenience but we want 'em safe so," said Michelle Sneed.

Her two boys are students at ISU.

She came to pick one up Friday, and the other on Saturday.

Sneed said what the university has done is best for everyone.

"College kids have the mentality of I'm young I'm healthy I'll be fine and I don't think they consider how it could impact the people they're around," said Sneed.

We told you all ISU celebrations and ceremonies are canceled.

Students will have to finish the rest of the semester online.