ISU students learn the ins and outs of hacking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are learning there's more to hacking than criminal activity.

Kevin Steinmetz, a professor at Kansas State Universty talked to ISU students about the ins and outs of hacking.

His research explains how we view hacking as a crime...but not al hacking is considered criminal activity.

He said it's important that students keep their eyes open.

"If they can just question the way they view technology and question the way they view dominant narratives about hacking and cybercrime...it may make them think twice about how we're approaching these from a legal perspective from a law enforcement representative," Steinmetz said.

He told us certain computer and cell phone software was originally created by hackers.