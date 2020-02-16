ISU students help kids explore new exhibit at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University students are helping kids explore a new construction exhibit.

We've told you about the recently opened "Under Construction" exhibit at the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

On Sunday, members of ISU's Construction Club and National Society of Black Engineers worked with their younger selves.

"Promoting industry wide participation at an early age is important to us. We need everybody at all different levels of construction," said Brent MacDonald.