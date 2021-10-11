"We want to know about your experience" -- The Pride Center celebrates National Coming Out Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday was the 33rd anniversary of National Coming Out Day!

The occassion celebrates those in the LGBTQ community who have opened up about their gender identities, and sexual orientation.

The Pride Center of Terre Haute celebrated the day at Indiana State University.

They say this day is so important because it helps people who are struggling with coming out -- to know that there are resources.

"Today is a really wonderful day to just show students that we support you, we care about you," Pride Center board member Katie Lugar said.

"We want to know about your experience and we want to support you along the way."

If you're interested in more upcoming Pride Center events click here.