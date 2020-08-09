ISU students and their parents concerns on heading back to school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - ISU students and their families say safety measures have eased some, but not all, of their concerns.

Some of the changes this year include mandating masks be worn everywhere on campus and reducing classroom capacity by an average of 50-percent.

Even with those measures in place, people say they have mixed emotions.

"I am concerned as any parent should be but I know that this is something she desparately needs and this is something very valuable she can take with her for the rest of her life," said Duane.

"I feel like everything is just going to be dead, like, theres not going to be much student social life at all. I feel like its gone be strickly class," said Olivia.

ISU will have an online COVID-19 questionnaire for students, faculty, and staff to fill out daily.