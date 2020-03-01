ISU students and Special Olympic Athletes team up for a one day tournament

INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY (WTHI) - Those behind local unified sports say everyone should be able to experience what it's like to play basketball on a team.

That's why many gathered today for the Inaugural Co-Ed Unified Basketball Tournament at Indiana State University.

It's the sport Special Olympic Athlete Hunter Stonestreet loves.

"I miss playing ball like this. I haven't played ball like this is a while," said Stonestreet.

For Stonestreet and other athletes, they finally get their chance to ball out.

On Saturday, the Indiana State Student Recreational Center hosted the first-ever tournament.

From the clutch 3-pointers to sharing high fives, six teams made of ISU students and Special Olympic Athletes compete in a one-day tournament.

Stonestreet said this is a moment he won't forget anytime soon.

"I can't even describe it in words it's...it just brings me joy to be here with these college students," said Stonestreet.

"It's crazy in here everybody gets loud everybody's having a good time," Demetria Young said that's all it's about.

Young is one of the organizers of the event.

She said this tournament helps students and athletes step out of their comfort zones.

But, more importantly, put the fun back in sports.

"We're trying to bridge that gap between the idea that Special Olympic Athletes and ISU students can't perform on the same team together in different sports, we're trying to provide that opportunity and create that space to show that they can," said Young.

stonestreet's team didn't end up bringing the 1st place medals home.

But he said this day holds a special place in his heart.

"I feel very important. I don't know what the special needs community would look like without Special Olympics," said Stonestreet.

The plan is to have more unified co-ed rec events at the Rec. Organizers hope to grow this over the next few years.