Clear

ISU students and Special Olympic Athletes team up for a one day tournament

This is the first year for the one day tournament. You don't need to be the best baller out there, all that's required is having fun!

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 9:14 AM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY (WTHI) - Those behind local unified sports say everyone should be able to experience what it's like to play basketball on a team.

That's why many gathered today for the Inaugural Co-Ed Unified Basketball Tournament at Indiana State University.

It's the sport Special Olympic Athlete Hunter Stonestreet loves.

"I miss playing ball like this. I haven't played ball like this is a while," said Stonestreet. 

For Stonestreet and other athletes, they finally get their chance to ball out.

On Saturday, the Indiana State Student Recreational Center hosted the first-ever tournament.

From the clutch 3-pointers to sharing high fives, six teams made of ISU students and Special Olympic Athletes compete in a one-day tournament.

Stonestreet said this is a moment he won't forget anytime soon.

"I can't even describe it in words it's...it just brings me joy to be here with these college students," said Stonestreet. 

"It's crazy in here everybody gets loud everybody's having a good time," Demetria Young said that's all it's about.

Young is one of the organizers of the event.

She said this tournament helps students and athletes step out of their comfort zones.

But, more importantly, put the fun back in sports.

"We're trying to bridge that gap between the idea that Special Olympic Athletes and ISU students can't perform on the same team together in different sports, we're trying to provide that opportunity and create that space to show that they can," said Young. 

stonestreet's team didn't end up bringing the 1st place medals home.

But he said this day holds a special place in his heart.

"I feel very important. I don't know what the special needs community would look like without Special Olympics," said Stonestreet. 

The plan is to have more unified co-ed rec events at the Rec. Organizers hope to grow this over the next few years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunshine and warm temperatures. Increasing cloud cover
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pinewood derby

Image

Unified co-ed tournament at ISU

Image

Thousands in Terre Haute for bowling tournament

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ISU victorious on Senior Day

Image

Linton State Champions

Image

Loogootee GBB State Finals

Image

Maple Sugarin' Days

Image

THSO Leap Year Fundraiser

Image

Black Experience program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1