ISU students adjusting to going to class with COVID-19 guidelines in place

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Students all over the nation are getting used to going to class while we live with COVID-19.

It's the start of the second week of school for Indiana State students.

Some are getting used to new roommates. Freshmen are learning the campus. But all students are facing the same test, COVID-19.

"It's very different um all of my classes are either online or hybrid I don't have any that are 100% in person which is difficult because I'm an art major," said sophomores with Kayla Grey. She and Madelynn Louie told us they're surprised to even be back on campus.

"We got to make sure that we stay away from people so we can social distance and wearing the mask because sometimes we'll walk out of the room and be like oh wait we forgot our mask," said Louie.



We've seen at other colleges around the state, students taking health precautions lightly.

At IU, a video was taken of a huge gathering where students weren't practicing social distancing or wearing a mask.

At Purdue, 36 students were suspended for going to a party without wearing a mask or social distancing.

ISU has also adopted rules for gatherings. Students can't be in groups of more than 25 people.

Freshman Saron Hajos said she's in high hopes her first year will be somewhat normal.

"The first week they said there was going to be events and like moving around and meeting people im looking forward to just having the experience you know but I hope it doesn't end like this," said Hajos.