ISU student competes in Miss America Pagent

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University represented nationally.
On Thursday, Miss America Pagent Finalists competed for the title in Connecticut.
ISU senior Tiarra Taylor represented as Miss Indiana.
She did not make it into the semi-finals. Back in Terre Haute, people met up at a local bar to support her.
While on stage, Taylor introduced herself as a proud Sycamore.
