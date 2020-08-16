ISU starts classes Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students are still moving in to the Indiana State University campus.

The process started last weekend.

It's taking longer this year because student arrival was spaced out to avoid larger crowds.

Now, as these students start to settle in to their new homes, they're looking ahead to Tuesday.

That's the first day of classes at ISU.

While many tell us they are excited to be back, they're also feeling nervous about and worried about what this pandemic will impact next.

"My largest fears are about being in the in person classes that I have that are mixed, if a student were to get it," said Jack.

ISU students and staff with have to fill out a health survey each day.

University officials say this will help them respond quickly to any COVID-19 issues.

Once the survey is submitted, students and staff with get a response of "cleared" or "not cleared."

If a person is not cleared, that means they cannot go to any in person class or activity.

A university contact tracer will also reach out to them.

This is all in an effort to stop the spread of the virus on campus.